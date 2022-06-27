Overview

Dr. Matthew Selleck, DO is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.



Dr. Selleck works at Las Vegas Complex Surgical Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.