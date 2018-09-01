Dr. Matthew Sedgley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedgley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Sedgley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Sedgley, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
MedStar GSH/UMH Ortho at Westminster412 Malcolm Dr Ste 200, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 751-8800
Feldman's Dorsey Hall Pharm9501 Old Annapolis Rd, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Directions (410) 751-8800
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Excellent doctor!!! If he doesn't know the answer he will find another doctor or specialist who does for you. Trustworthy and Very Knowledgable in his area of expertise.
About Dr. Matthew Sedgley, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Sports Medicine
