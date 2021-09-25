Overview

Dr. Matthew Schwarz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center, St. Luke's McCall Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.



Dr. Schwarz works at Southwest Idaho Ear, Nose and Throat in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Leukoplakia, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.