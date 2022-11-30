See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. Matthew Schumer, MD

Wound & Burn Care
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Schumer, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Schumer works at Saint Francis Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Francis Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center
    211 Saint Francis Dr # 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leg and Foot Ulcers
Cellulitis
Bedsores
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Cellulitis
Bedsores

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • AlohaCare
    • Altura Benefits
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Group
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • DenteMax
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Florida Blue
    • Freedom Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Medica
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Saint Francis Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealth Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 30, 2022
    Professional job done by Dr. Schumer and staff.
    Myron Bohnert — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Schumer, MD

    • Wound & Burn Care
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912952250
    Education & Certifications

    • University Mo Columbia School Med
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Schumer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schumer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schumer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schumer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schumer works at Saint Francis Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Schumer’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schumer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schumer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schumer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schumer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

