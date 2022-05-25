Dr. Matthew Schultzel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Schultzel, DO
Overview
Dr. Matthew Schultzel, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schultzel works at
Locations
-
1
Matthew M. Schultzel, DO477 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (858) 207-3117Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ken Fujioka MD9834 Genesee Ave Ste 400, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 207-3117
-
3
Matthew M. Schultzel, DO28078 Baxter Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (858) 207-3117Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Matthew M. Schultzel, DO4150 Regents Park Row Ste 345, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 207-3117Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schultzel?
FIVE STARS are just not enough! What more can you say about a team that who not only saves your life, and treats you with amazing kindness (like I've never before experienced), but then also fights WITH YOU to get the much needed reversal covered by insurance! I LOVE everyone here! Dr. Schultzel and Dr. Burgess are truly leading an amazing team! These are spectacular doctors who truly CARE and provide STATE OF THE ART ROBOTIC technology!! How fortunate was I that Dr. Burgess was "on call" that fateful night in the ER... THANK YOU everyone! :)
About Dr. Matthew Schultzel, DO
- Colorectal Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306123229
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hosp
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
- UCSD Healthcare
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- UCSD - University of California San Diego
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schultzel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultzel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schultzel works at
Dr. Schultzel has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultzel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schultzel speaks Spanish.
137 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultzel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.