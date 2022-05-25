See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Encinitas, CA
Dr. Matthew Schultzel, DO

Colorectal Surgery
5 (137)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Schultzel, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Schultzel works at North Coast Family Medical Group in Encinitas, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA and Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Matthew M. Schultzel, DO
    477 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 207-3117
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ken Fujioka MD
    9834 Genesee Ave Ste 400, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 207-3117
  3. 3
    Matthew M. Schultzel, DO
    28078 Baxter Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 207-3117
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Matthew M. Schultzel, DO
    4150 Regents Park Row Ste 345, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 207-3117
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Umbilical Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anal Sphincter Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendiceal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendix Disorders Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bowel Strangulation Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colon Stricture Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Inertia Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterocutaneous Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
  Fistula Chevron Icon
Fistula Testing Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hamartomatous Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileostomy Status Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Fistula Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
MSI-H Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSI-L Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSS Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Nonpolyposis Colorectal Cancer, Familial Chevron Icon
Paralytic Ileus Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  Polyps Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prolapse Treatment Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectourethral Fistula Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sporadic Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vesicocolic Fistula Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 137 ratings
    Patient Ratings (137)
    5 Star
    (130)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schultzel?

    May 25, 2022
    FIVE STARS are just not enough! What more can you say about a team that who not only saves your life, and treats you with amazing kindness (like I've never before experienced), but then also fights WITH YOU to get the much needed reversal covered by insurance! I LOVE everyone here! Dr. Schultzel and Dr. Burgess are truly leading an amazing team! These are spectacular doctors who truly CARE and provide STATE OF THE ART ROBOTIC technology!! How fortunate was I that Dr. Burgess was "on call" that fateful night in the ER... THANK YOU everyone! :)
    Trish — May 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew Schultzel, DO

    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306123229
    Education & Certifications

    • Methodist Hosp
    Residency
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
    Internship
    • UCSD Healthcare
    Medical Education
    • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UCSD - University of California San Diego
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Schultzel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schultzel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schultzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schultzel has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultzel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    137 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultzel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultzel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

