Dr. Matthew Schulman, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Schulman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Med Coll, Philadelphia, Pa and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Matthew Schulman MD62 E 88th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 289-1851Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
10 stars! I had a few procedures about 5 years ago with another plastic surgeon and it was night and day. With my last surgeon, everything seemed like a mess (there was so much changing of staff and it was different people everytime I went in). This time, it was so much better. I love the girls in the front and dr schulman nurses and assistants. The doctor is also amazing. The difference between a high end office and a cheap mill is glaringly obvious.
About Dr. Matthew Schulman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery - Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Jefferson Med Coll, Philadelphia, Pa
- Franklin & Marshall College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulman.
