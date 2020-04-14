See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Matthew Schulman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Schulman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Med Coll, Philadelphia, Pa and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Schulman works at Regenerative Sportscare Institute in New York, NY.

Locations

    Matthew Schulman MD
    62 E 88th St, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 289-1851
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Augmentation
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Augmentation
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Lift Surgery

Treatment frequency



Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Apr 14, 2020
Apr 14, 2020
10 stars! I had a few procedures about 5 years ago with another plastic surgeon and it was night and day. With my last surgeon, everything seemed like a mess (there was so much changing of staff and it was different people everytime I went in). This time, it was so much better. I love the girls in the front and dr schulman nurses and assistants. The doctor is also amazing. The difference between a high end office and a cheap mill is glaringly obvious.
Sey in the City — Apr 14, 2020
Sey in the City — Apr 14, 2020
About Dr. Matthew Schulman, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 23 years of experience
  • English
  • 1932131844
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Plastic Surgery - Mount Sinai Medical Center
  • Jefferson Med Coll, Philadelphia, Pa
  • Franklin & Marshall College
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Schulman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schulman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schulman works at Regenerative Sportscare Institute in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schulman’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

