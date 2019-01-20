Overview

Dr. Matthew Schuette, MD is a Pulmonologist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Schuette works at Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.