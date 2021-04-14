See All Gastroenterologists in Stoneham, MA
Dr. Matthew Schlossberger, MD

Gastroenterology
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
Dr. Matthew Schlossberger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. 

Dr. Schlossberger works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Stoneham, MA with other offices in Burlington, MA.

    Digestive Health Associates Endoscopy
    Digestive Health Associates Endoscopy
91 Montvale Ave Ste 206, Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 391-2224
    Lahey Clinic Hospital
    Lahey Clinic Hospital
41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805
(781) 756-2042

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Winchester Hospital

Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Hemorrhoids
Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Hemorrhoids

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Dysphagia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bronchiectasis
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 14, 2021
    He is very thourough and listens. He does everything to help me.
    — Apr 14, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew Schlossberger, MD

    Gastroenterology
    English
    1700128576
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Schlossberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlossberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlossberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlossberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

