Dr. Matthew Scharf, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Scharf, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Scharf works at
Locations
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7840
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, amazing is an understatement. He has been seeing my son for his narcolepsy for several years. Not only is he friendly, caring, patient, attentive, genuinely concerned and has a great "bedside" manner, he goes out on a limb for his patients to make sure they are cared for. My former insurance company all of a sudden pulled my sons medication from the formulary stating its no longer prescribed for this disease. It left my son hanging after this medication had literally changed his life. Dr Scharf stood on the phone with the insurance company for 2 hours trying to get them to make an exception! Doctors don't do that. He had other patients and other business to attend to. But wouldn't relent until they gave in. Unfortunately they didn't but thank God I have new insurance now so he is continuing to care for my son. I'm extremely grateful for him and his expertise. Proud to call him my sons doctor. I would HIGHLY HIGHLY recommend him.
About Dr. Matthew Scharf, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1841519527
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scharf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
