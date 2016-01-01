Dr. Matthew Saxon, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saxon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Saxon, DDS
Overview
Dr. Matthew Saxon, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. Saxon works at
Locations
-
1
North Tarrant Dental Care9587 Sage Meadow Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 678-2704Monday8:30am - 1:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday11:00am - 6:00pmSaturday7:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saxon?
About Dr. Matthew Saxon, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1710413794
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saxon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Saxon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Saxon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saxon works at
Dr. Saxon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saxon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saxon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saxon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.