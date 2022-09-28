Overview

Dr. Matthew Sarb, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dickson, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|Nova Southeastern University and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Sarb works at Dickson Medical Associates in Dickson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.