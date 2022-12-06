Dr. Matthew Santa Barbara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santa Barbara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Santa Barbara, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Santa Barbara, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI.
Dr. Santa Barbara works at
Locations
-
1
West Bloomfield Office6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (800) 436-7936MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Henry Ford Center for Athletic Medicine690 Amsterdam St, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 651-1910
-
3
Henry Ford Medical Center - Bloomfield Township1961 S Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 319-6210
-
4
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 344-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santa Barbara?
Visit felt rushed. Did not have time to fully discuss health concerns.
About Dr. Matthew Santa Barbara, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1306258322
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santa Barbara accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santa Barbara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santa Barbara works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Santa Barbara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santa Barbara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santa Barbara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santa Barbara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.