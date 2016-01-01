Dr. Matthew Sanger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Sanger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Sanger, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Sanger works at
Locations
Nyu Langone Hospital Brooklyn150 55th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 630-7425
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Sanger, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1316208267
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanger works at
Dr. Sanger has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
