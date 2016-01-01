Overview

Dr. Matthew Sanger, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Sanger works at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.