Overview

Dr. Matthew Sandler, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Inspira Medical Center Woodbury and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Sandler works at Virtua Cardiology in Woodbury, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

