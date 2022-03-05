Dr. Matthew Samra, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Samra, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Samra, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Deborah Heart & Lung Ctr
They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 495 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 206-8455
-
2
HAGER Advanced Vein Care1364 Route 72 W Ste 5, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 978-0778Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Samra and his team made my experience at AMI perfect. I'm scared of needles and cutting so I was a little nervous. Dr. Samra assured me that everything was going to be fine. Sammantha stayed with me the whole time. Her compassion and caring were very comforting. I have to see Dr. Samra next week for the other leg. I'm sure it will go well ...
About Dr. Matthew Samra, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1225171382
Education & Certifications
- Deborah Heart & Lung Ctr
- Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr
- William Paterson University
