Overview

Dr. Matthew Samra, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Deborah Heart & Lung Ctr



They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.