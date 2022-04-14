Dr. Matthew Salzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Salzberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Salzberg, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med|University of Miami - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Locations
Memorial Division of Hematology & Oncology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 330, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 601-5299Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor has absolutely No compassion or bedside manner. Very aloof and doesnt explain anything to a cancer patient. We changed doctors and found one with a heart.
- Jackson Meml Hosp/Univ Miami|Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med|University of Miami - School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
