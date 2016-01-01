Overview

Dr. Matthew Sabo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sarver, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital and Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sabo works at The Foot and Ankle Wellness Center of Western PA in Sarver, PA with other offices in Ford City, PA and Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.