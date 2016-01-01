Dr. Matthew Sabo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Matthew Sabo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sarver, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital and Butler Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sabo works at
Locations
-
1
The Foot and Ankle Wellness Center of Western PA112 Capitol Park Dr, Sarver, PA 16055 Directions (724) 763-4080
-
2
The Foot and Ankle Wellness Center of Western PA313 Ford St, Ford City, PA 16226 Directions (724) 763-4080
-
3
ABC Womens Care100 Evans Rd Ste 2, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 841-0188
Hospital Affiliations
- Acmh Hospital
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Matthew Sabo, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1447218706
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabo works at
Dr. Sabo has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sabo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.