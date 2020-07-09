Overview

Dr. Matthew Ryan, DO is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Ryan works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

