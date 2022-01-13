Dr. Matthew Rutman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Rutman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Rutman, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Rutman works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My green-light laser surgery performed by Dr. Rutman was done perfectly with absolutely no complications. He is thorough and absolutely professional and really knows what he is doing. I am very pleased.
About Dr. Matthew Rutman, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083650170
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Rosalind Franklin University The Chicago Medical School
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rutman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rutman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rutman works at
Dr. Rutman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rutman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rutman speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutman.
