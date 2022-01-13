Overview

Dr. Matthew Rutman, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Rutman works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.