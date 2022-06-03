Overview

Dr. Matthew Rupert, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHOOL OF ANESTHESIOLOGY and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Rupert works at VERTEX SPINE AND PAIN PROFESSIONAL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY in Franklin, TN with other offices in Union City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.