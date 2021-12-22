See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Matthew Rubacha, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Matthew Rubacha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK.

Dr. Rubacha works at Lafayette Unvsty Hsp/Clnc in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics
    2390 W Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 261-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 22, 2021
    I was struggling with a shoulder injury after a fall from a ladder for several months. Not knowing what was wrong was the most difficult part. Dr. Rubacha took the time to explain my injury, even showing me on my x-rays and MRI where the injury was. I realy appreciated him taking the extra time to make sure I understood everything. I'd highly recommended him.
    Corey — Dec 22, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew Rubacha, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811489222
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Rubacha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubacha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubacha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubacha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubacha works at Lafayette Unvsty Hsp/Clnc in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Rubacha’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubacha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubacha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubacha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubacha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

