Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Rosen, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rosen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Seminole Sports & Family Medicine PA798 Executive Dr, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 359-8580
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosen?
I have been to see Dr. Rosen many times. He is exactly what I would hope for in a doctor. It is usually easy to get an appointment and Dr. Rosen listens and explains well.
About Dr. Matthew Rosen, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1992801187
Education & Certifications
- U Med Dent Nj-Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.