Dr. Matthew Rogell, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Rogell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Locations
Somers Orthopedics of Danbury40 Old Ridgebury Rd Ste 101, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 769-3208Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogell?
All went well. Dr. Rogell inspired my trust.
About Dr. Matthew Rogell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- 1972690725
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Orth/Union Meml Hosp
- Westchester Med Ctr/NY Med Ctr
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Harvard Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rogell speaks French.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogell.
