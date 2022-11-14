Overview

Dr. Matthew Rogell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Rogell works at Somers Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.