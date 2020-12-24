Dr. Roehrs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Roehrs, DO
Overview
Dr. Matthew Roehrs, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sedalia, MO.
Dr. Roehrs works at
Locations
-
1
Bothwell Regional Health Center601 E 14th St, Sedalia, MO 65301 Directions (660) 826-8833
-
2
Lincoln Family Medicine302 S 65 Hwy, Lincoln, MO 65338 Directions (660) 547-3915
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roehrs?
Always attentive, kind, knowledgeable, and I’m comfortable going to him.
About Dr. Matthew Roehrs, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1740774157
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roehrs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Roehrs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roehrs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roehrs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roehrs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.