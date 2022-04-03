See All Psychiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Matthew Robin, DO

Adult Psychiatry
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Robin, DO is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Robin works at Brightland Health in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brightland Health
    800 W Diversey Pkwy Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 796-7121

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    4.3
    Apr 03, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Robin. I tell everyone about him.
    Jennifer — Apr 03, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Robin, DO
    About Dr. Matthew Robin, DO

    • Adult Psychiatry
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447499470
    Education & Certifications

    • Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    • Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    • Psychiatry
