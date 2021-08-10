See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Matthew Roberts, MD

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Roberts, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Roberts works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hss Asc of Manhattan
    1233 2Nd Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1181
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1181
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Matthew M. Roberts, MD
    523 E 72nd St Fl 5, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital For Special Surgery
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 10, 2021
    Dr Robert's recommended a certain surgery for my foot that no one else had suggested and I took his advice and I am so pleased with the results. His office staff are incredibley nice and helpful. The surgery was very successful and recovery was an ace. Best medical experience I've had in a long time.
    v ross — Aug 10, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew Roberts, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306853262
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Washington, Seattle
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rice University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roberts works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Roberts’s profile.

    Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

