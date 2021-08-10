Dr. Matthew Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Roberts, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Hss Asc of Manhattan1233 2Nd Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 606-1181Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1181Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Matthew M. Roberts, MD523 E 72nd St Fl 5, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1181
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital For Special Surgery
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr Robert's recommended a certain surgery for my foot that no one else had suggested and I took his advice and I am so pleased with the results. His office staff are incredibley nice and helpful. The surgery was very successful and recovery was an ace. Best medical experience I've had in a long time.
About Dr. Matthew Roberts, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington, Seattle
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Rice University
- Orthopedic Surgery
