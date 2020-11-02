See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Matthew Robbins, MD

Neurology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Robbins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Montefiore Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Robbins works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian
    520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Montefiore Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 02, 2020
    I was so ecstatic after my first visit with Dr. Robbins. As a person suffering from migraines and headaches all the time, I have seen a few neurologists, and they were good. However, Dr. Robbins was exceptional and impressive. Why? He spent almost all the 1-hour visit asking me all types of questions, not only about the headaches itself but other parts of my body that I'm sure have a direct or indirect influence on the headaches. I felt he didn't leave any stone unturned. Additionally, when he explained the issue and the proposed treatment, he was very clear and organized. He gave me three different options and explained the pros and cons of each one. But what made me so impressed by him is the language he used. For example, he said, "you deserve to have ....". It might be a trivial thing to others, but for someone like me with chronic conditions who are used to hearing things like "you have to live with it, it is what it is, its the stress.. etc" it made a huge difference.
    Einas — Nov 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Robbins, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Robbins, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1902060668
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Montefiore Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    Lenox Hill Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education

