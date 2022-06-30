Dr. Matthew Ricks, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Ricks, DO
Overview
Dr. Matthew Ricks, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Ricks works at
Locations
-
1
Darin M. Minkin Inc.2355 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 430, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 966-9100
-
2
Des Peres Hospital2345 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 966-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ricks?
Dr. Matthew Ricks is fantastic! He has a great bedside manner and sense of humor. He performed my bariatric surgery and did a great job. He made me feel comfortable and he really listened to me, especially when it was something that I was concerned about. He gives his complete attention. This is very important to me. I normally have my questions ready on my visits and he’s like, “what else you got for me?” Always ready!
About Dr. Matthew Ricks, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1902055296
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ricks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricks works at
Dr. Ricks has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Appendicitis and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.