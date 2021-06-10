Dr. Ricks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Ricks, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Ricks, MD is a Dermatologist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Ricks works at
Locations
Ricks Advanced Dermatology Skin Surgery PA5120 SW 28th St, Topeka, KS 66614 Directions (785) 408-5800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
RUN don’t walk to this dermatology practice. Cares about outcomes and staff goes above and beyond. I went for a second opinion and after careful evaluation, I finally knew what was happening with my skin and have been very happy with the results.
About Dr. Matthew Ricks, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
