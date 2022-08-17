See All Family Doctors in Wesley Chapel, NC
Overview

Dr. Matthew Richter, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wesley Chapel, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Richter works at Novant Health Child & Adolescent Medical Group - Wesley Chapel in Wesley Chapel, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Child & Adolescent Medical Group - Wesley Chapel
    6488 Weddington Monroe Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC 28104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2497

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 17, 2022
    Excellent doctor. He is friendly, knowledgeable and very helpful.
    Yeva M. — Aug 17, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Richter, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1639464837
    Education & Certifications

    • Naval Hospital
    • Naval Hospital
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    • Family Practice
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

