Dr. Matthew Reiner, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital.



Dr. Reiner works at ProMedica Physicians Podiatry in Toledo, OH with other offices in Defiance, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.