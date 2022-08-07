Dr. Matthew Reichert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reichert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Reichert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Reichert, MD is a Pulmonologist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Reichert works at
Locations
StatCare Pulmonary Consultants6473 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 588-8831
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I like him but for occassional flares in health care, they can be taken care of closer to home with my general medical care.
About Dr. Matthew Reichert, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1477684405
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reichert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reichert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reichert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reichert has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Partial Lung Collapse and Respiratory Management, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reichert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reichert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reichert.
