Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Reedy, MD

Dermatology
5 (391)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Reedy, MD is a dermatologist in Medina, OH. Dr. Reedy completed a residency at Indiana University Medical Center, Chief Fellow. He currently practices at Trillium Creek Dermatology Surgery Center and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Reedy is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trillium Creek Dermatology Surgery Center
    5783 Wooster Pike, Medina, OH 44256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 725-0569
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Trillium Creek Dermatology Surgery Center
    300 Weatherstone Dr Ste 106, Wadsworth, OH 44281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 725-0569
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Trillium Creek Dermatology & Surgery Center
    2865 Center Rd Ste 5, Brunswick, OH 44212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 725-0569
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Trillium Creek Dermatology & Surgery Center
    128 E Milltown Rd Ste 208, Wooster, OH 44691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 375-3786
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Shaving of Skin Lesion

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Matthew Reedy, MD

  • Dermatology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1346635406
Education & Certifications

  • Indiana University Medical Center, Chief Fellow
  • Summa Akron City Hospital
  • Northeast Ohio Medical University
  • Ohio University / Main Campus
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
  • Akron City Hospital
  • Wooster Community Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 391 ratings
Patient Ratings (391)
5 Star
(369)
4 Star
(21)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Reedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Reedy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Reedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Reedy has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

391 patients have reviewed Dr. Reedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reedy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

