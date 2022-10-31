Dr. Matthew Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Reed, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Reed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Riverside Regional Medical Center500 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (252) 399-8040
2
Cullom Eye & Laser Center120 Kings Way Ste 1300, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 345-1001
3
Hampton Roads Eye Associates-oyster Point11800 Rock Landing Dr # 204, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 643-8800
4
Hampton Roads Eye Associates12420 Warwick Blvd Bldg C, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 596-3806
5
Quest Diagnostics850 Enterprise Pkwy Ste 1200, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 345-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My mother loves this doctor for her macular injections. Please note, however, that the phone number listed under this listing for Dr. Reed is not the right number. They will have to transfer you to the eye doctor and this can be time-consuming. It needs to be corrected.
About Dr. Matthew Reed, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univesrity Of Wisconsin
- New Jersey Medical School
- Lankenau Hospital
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Muhlenberg College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Macular Edema, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.