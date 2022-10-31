See All Ophthalmologists in Newport News, VA
Ophthalmology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Matthew Reed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Reed works at RIVERSIDE INPATIENT INTERNAL MEDICINE in Newport News, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA and Hampton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Riverside Regional Medical Center
    500 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 399-8040
    Cullom Eye & Laser Center
    120 Kings Way Ste 1300, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 345-1001
    Hampton Roads Eye Associates-oyster Point
    11800 Rock Landing Dr # 204, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 643-8800
    Hampton Roads Eye Associates
    12420 Warwick Blvd Bldg C, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 596-3806
    Quest Diagnostics
    850 Enterprise Pkwy Ste 1200, Hampton, VA 23666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 345-1001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 31, 2022
    My mother loves this doctor for her macular injections. Please note, however, that the phone number listed under this listing for Dr. Reed is not the right number. They will have to transfer you to the eye doctor and this can be time-consuming. It needs to be corrected.
    Suzanne Douglas — Oct 31, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Reed, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790753564
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univesrity Of Wisconsin
    Residency
    • New Jersey Medical School
    Internship
    • Lankenau Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • Muhlenberg College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reed has seen patients for Macular Edema, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

