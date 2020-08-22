Overview

Dr. Matthew Reed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Mcpherson Hospital, Nmc Health, Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Reed works at Kansas Nephrology Physicians, P.A. in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.