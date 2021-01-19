Overview

Dr. Matthew Redd, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED|Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Davis Hospital and Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Redd works at Utah Digestive Health Institute - Davis Hospital/Layton Office in Layton, UT with other offices in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Duodenal Polypectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.