Dr. Matthew Rappe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Rappe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Rappe works at
Locations
Knoxville Orthopedic Clinic1422 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 558-4400
- 2 260 Fort Sanders West Blvd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 769-4500
Tennova Physicians Regional Medical Center7565 Dannaher Dr, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 558-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rappe is an excellent doctor and surgeon! He has repaired both of my rotator cuffs which had complete tears. I would trust and recommend him fir any orthopedic procedure!
About Dr. Matthew Rappe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1366552283
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rappe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rappe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rappe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rappe works at
Dr. Rappe has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rappe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rappe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rappe.
