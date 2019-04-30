See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Bryn Mawr, PA
Dr. Matthew Prowler, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5 (2)
Dr. Matthew Prowler, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. 

Dr. Prowler works at Matthew L. Prowler, MD in Bryn Mawr, PA.

Locations

    The Main Line Center for the Family
    901 GLENBROOK AVE, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Apr 30, 2019
I highly recommend Mainline Center for the Family, Dr. John Williams and Dr. Matt Prowler. We have experience with both. They are both psychiatrists who do talk therapy and in my view are conservative (and wholistic) in their practice. They can prescribe medicine but use testing to see what vitamin deficiencies or genetics may be contributing and use talk therapy to really help. They have helped us with anxiety, depressed mood (turned out vitamin deficiency related), and flexible thinking.
About Dr. Matthew Prowler, MD

  Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
  English
  1699831289
  Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
