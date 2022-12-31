Overview

Dr. Matthew Price, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Price works at Ellis And Badenhausen Orthopedics Psc in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.