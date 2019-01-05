Dr. Preston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Preston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Preston, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and Proctor Hospital.
Dr. Preston works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associates in Mental Health900 Main St Ste 580, Peoria, IL 61602 Directions (309) 637-4266
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- Proctor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Preston?
There truly is not a soul better to help you than Dr Preston. No better words to use that would describe his level of care and understanding than awesome and AMAZING! He has truly changed my life.
About Dr. Matthew Preston, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1356549323
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Preston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Preston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Preston works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Preston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Preston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Preston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.