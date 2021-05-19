Dr. Matthew Poulsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poulsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Poulsen, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Poulsen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI|Medical College Of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital, Orem Community Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Locations
Elite Orthopedics980 E 800 N Ste 104, Orem, UT 84097 Directions (801) 255-0674
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Orem Community Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Magnifient results, one of the doctors I like the best--compassionate and highly skilled Would recommend to anyone, especially for knees and shoulders. He did both surgeries the same day and I recovered so well that I was on the tennis court in 6 weeks!
About Dr. Matthew Poulsen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1881635761
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- University Of Missouri Kansas City
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- MED COLL OF WI|Medical College Of Wisconsin
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
