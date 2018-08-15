Overview

Dr. Matthew Potts, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Potts works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.