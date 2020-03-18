Overview

Dr. Matthew Portz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Portz works at Family Practice Medical Associates South in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in Elizabeth, PA and Clairton, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.