Dr. Matthew Poore, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Greenwood, SC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland / Baltimore College of Dental Surgery and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.
Aspen Dental506 Bypass 72 Nw, Greenwood, SC 29649 Directions (844) 228-6069Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Aspen Dental1118 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (855) 384-3553
Aspen Dental128 Rolling Hills Cir, Easley, SC 29640 Directions (844) 228-8198
Aspen Dental3517 Clemson Blvd, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (855) 395-0804
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
It's been two years since I had my top two wisdom teeth taken out. Dr. Poore did a fantastic job with my surgery. He provided adequate post-op instructions and set the expectations for healing up front. I healed very well from the surgery and have been pain-free ever since. I would be very skeptical of negative reviews towards him since most people don't listen to what the doc says. If you do exactly as told, I don't see why you wouldn't an excellent surgery as well.
- Dentistry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1750592770
- American Associations Of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
- Nassau University Medical Center
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- University of Maryland / Baltimore College of Dental Surgery
- University of Rochester
Dr. Poore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Poore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.