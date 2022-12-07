Overview

Dr. Matthew Poore, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Greenwood, SC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland / Baltimore College of Dental Surgery and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.



Dr. Poore works at Aspen Dental in Greenwood, SC with other offices in Greenville, SC, Easley, SC and Anderson, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.