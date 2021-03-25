Dr. Matthew Pollard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Pollard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Pollard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Dr. Pollard works at
Locations
-
1
Nashville Men's Health4230 Harding Pike Ste 512, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 269-2655
-
2
Associated Urologists of Nashville4320 Harding Pike Ste 521, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 269-2655
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollard?
Dr. Pollard did a surgical implant on me. I could not be more pleased from my results. He was very attentive to my recovery. He called me at home to see that I was doing ok. The implant is excellent!! I wish I had done this ten years ago.
About Dr. Matthew Pollard, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1720421886
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine, Male Reproductive Medicine and Microsurgery
- UCLA Department Of Urology
- General Surgery - UCLA Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Med
- University of Southern CA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollard accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollard works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.