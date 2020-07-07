Overview

Dr. Matthew Plofsky, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital and Highland Park Hospital.



Dr. Plofsky works at NorthShore Medical Group in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.