Dr. Matthew Pitera, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Pitera, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Heart Of America Medical Center.
Rajat Dhar, MD2446 Church Rd Ste 2D, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 244-6626
Center Psychiatric Care1202 23rd St S Ste 3, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions (701) 478-7887
Lifequest Chiropractic Center Bemidji519 Anne St NW Ste A, Bemidji, MN 56601 Directions (218) 444-7013
Rural Psychiatry Associates4700 S Washington St Ste G, Grand Forks, ND 58201 Directions (701) 732-2500
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Heart Of America Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
I have however either their health insurance didn’t cover him and or vice versa. I have been treating with Dr. Pitera for at least 15- years now and let me first state an important message- Doctor Pitera is the only psychiatrist to ever give me the correct diagnosis and medication!!! I had gone to a few psychiatrists before whom gave me the wrong medicine and wrong diagnosis so I thank God that he lead me to this wonderful man and doctor. The office is run by him and his funny welcoming compassionate wife Mary- there are not enough adjectives to describe how truly amazing these two people are!!! I read a couple of reviews written by other patients and I wanted to say my opinion because I don’t understand how they could write about wait times/ first of all my appointments had to be delayed not because of Dr. Pitera because a patient was having an emergency issue. These are two of the best human beings I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing!!!Dr. Pitera is intelligent,kind,and listens.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1225097702
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Pitera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitera has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitera.
