Dr. Matthew Piotrowski, MD

General Surgery
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Piotrowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Piotrowski works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center
    1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 792-2121
  2. 2
    MD Anderson Clinical Care Center - Woodlands
    100 Fellowship Dr, Conroe, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 563-0050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Lumpectomy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 26, 2019
    Dr. Matthew Piotrowski is EXCELLENT! I have never experienced a more professional, caring, and Humble Physician! He has tremendous bed side manners. I have been bringing my Mom to MD Anderson since July 2019 and Dr. Piotrowski is the surgeon and he has been EXCELLENT and Thorough about the entire procedure. We have had to change flights that cost us more money and Dr Piotrowski has taken the time to explain and write us a letter to the airline to wave/reimburse fees and cost. Dr. Piotrowski and his staff are very prompt on returning calls or messages! I HIGHLY recommend if you are having surgery at MD Anderson to request Dr. Matthew Piotrowski!!! Thank you Dr. Piotrowski and staff!!!
    — Nov 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew Piotrowski, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760724470
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Piotrowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Piotrowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Piotrowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piotrowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piotrowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piotrowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

