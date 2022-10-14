Dr. Matthew Pifer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pifer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Pifer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Pifer, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Pifer works at
Orthopedic Surgical Practice of Santa Barbara5333 Hollister Ave Ste 150, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Directions (805) 967-9311Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Pifer?
It's been a bumpy couple of years starting with a fall from a ladder, when Dr.Pifer found a tumor, coordinated with a top surgeon at UCLA that removed it, followed by (his) surgeries on a severed achilles, and rotator cuff. All went perfectly. Great guy, great staff.
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1336302231
- Kasier Permanente Med Ctr
- Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- ASHLAND UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Pifer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pifer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pifer works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Pifer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pifer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pifer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pifer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.