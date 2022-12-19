Dr. Pierce has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Pierce, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Pierce, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Dr. Pierce works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Bern Urology Clinic Inc705 NEWMAN RD, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 633-2712
-
2
Robert Orin Holmes Jr., DO137 Medical Ln, Pollocksville, NC 28573 Directions (252) 633-1010
-
3
Carolinaeast Health System2000 Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560 Directions (252) 633-8111Thursday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
4
Ins - Onslow County241 Freedom Way, Jacksonville, NC 28544 Directions (910) 219-8081
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pierce?
Very thorough and helpful.
About Dr. Matthew Pierce, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1508209305
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierce accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierce works at
Dr. Pierce has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pierce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierce. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.